Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Jean M. Prochnow

Jean M. Prochnow Notice
Prochnow, Jean M. (Nee Goyette) Passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Loving mom of Steve (Kathy), Rick (Mary), Patricia (the late Pete) Zydowicz, and Mary (John) Becker. Proud grandma of Mark, David, Dan, Jennifer, Cindy, Nicole, Eric, Sherri, and Kevin. Great-grandma of 8 great-grandchildren. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. Visitation also at ST. MATTHIAS PARISH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Monday from 9 to 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM. Interment St. Matthias Parish Cemetery. Jean was an active member of the VFW Post 9469 Auxiliary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
