Jean M. Shelton
Jean M. Shelton

Milwaukee - Sunday, May 17, 2020. Age 65. Preceded in death by her parents James and Eleanor Naze and her sister Patricia Naze. Survived by her husband David, step-son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Nicole Shelton and grandchildren Ellie and Carter Shelton. Sister of Shirley (Gary) Marquardt and Nancy (David) Klessig, both of Algoma, WI and Darrell (Chris) Naze of Suamico, WI. Sister-in-law of James (Carole) Shelton, Lester (Becky) Shelton, Carolyn (James) Eichinger and Patsy (Louis) Vrazel, all of Texas.Further survived by nieces and nephews throughout Wisconsin and Texas and many more relatives and friends around the country.

Jean worked as a Nanny several times and had a long history working in retail sales and other varied jobs throughout her life.

Special thanks to the entire nursing staff at Zilber Hospice for the love and care they showed Jean to keep her comfortable and pain free her final 6 days on Earth. God bless you all.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
