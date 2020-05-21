Jean Marie NeumannMilwaukee - (Née Thompson). Went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She died at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee after suffering a massive stroke.Jean was born on February 18, 1931, in Stoughton, WI. While Jean grew up in Stoughton, she lived most of her life (89 years) in Milwaukee, when her parents moved in the summer of 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Neumann, her beloved sister Ruth Lorraine Neubauer and her beloved parents Gordon and Marie (née Geiger) Thompson, all of Milwaukee.Survivors include: daughter, Susan Marie Neumann of Milwaukee, son Curt (Kay) Neumann of Milwaukee, brother Gerald G. (Judith) Thompson of Pleasant Prairie; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.She will be loved and missed very much by her children, extended family and great friends.Jean was a very loyal and loving woman. She loved her family and friends very much. She adored her house, where she resided for 55 years, her yard, Gingko tree, shrubs and flowers. A "born teacher", Jean was self-educated on a number of subjects and taught others her wealth of knowledge. She had a great love for birds, all animals and plants. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to joke around with all of us, and lately, doctors and staff at St. Anne's. She was well liked there and they said it was a pleasure to minister to her.Susan, Curt and Kay Neumann, and Gerald Thompson have been instrumental in helping Jean for many years, as were her beloved friends Suzanne Schmidt, Chris Prescott and others.Memorial Services will be held at a later date, possibly in June, due to Covid-19, restrictions."I Love You All, Thanks For Everything."