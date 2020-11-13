Jean Mary Schlosser
Jean Mary Schlosser, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2020. Jean is survived by her children, Dave (Jean), Diane (Gavin) McCalla, Bill (Mary), John (Patti), Lori Campbell, and Pete (Tami); grandchildren James, Tim, Kacie, Keaton, Grey, Adam, Daniel, Kahlie, William, Bradley, Nathan, Sean, Molly, Madalynn, and Luke; great-grandchildren Easton, Nolan, Avery, Roman, George, Finn, Oliver, Lucille, Theodore, and Kashton. Services are being planned for a future date that is yet to be determined. Please go to www.pagenkopf.com
