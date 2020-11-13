1/1
Jean Mary Schlosser
1930 - 2020
Jean Mary Schlosser

Jean Mary Schlosser, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2020. Jean is survived by her children, Dave (Jean), Diane (Gavin) McCalla, Bill (Mary), John (Patti), Lori Campbell, and Pete (Tami); grandchildren James, Tim, Kacie, Keaton, Grey, Adam, Daniel, Kahlie, William, Bradley, Nathan, Sean, Molly, Madalynn, and Luke; great-grandchildren Easton, Nolan, Avery, Roman, George, Finn, Oliver, Lucille, Theodore, and Kashton. Services are being planned for a future date that is yet to be determined. Please go to www.pagenkopf.com to read the full obituary.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
November 12, 2020
Jean was a very Wonderful, Loving, Person and was LOVED by anyone who was lucky enough to know her.
My Thoughts and Prayers go out to all of her Children, Grandchildren and many, friends. She will be missed.
Most Sincerely and with Love,
Carol M. Hamilton
Carol M. Hamilton
Neighbor
