Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH
12300 W. Janesville Rd.
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH
12300 W. Janesville Rd.
Jean Melter


1943 - 2019
Jean Melter Notice
Melter, Jean (Nee Sprindis) Of New Berlin, WI passed away June 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 75. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe as well as brother Gary and his wife, Jean. She is also survived by sons Danny, Michael, and Brian, their wives and 7 grandchildren. She follows her mother Elizabeth and father Peter into eternal rest with her Lord. Her decision to enter hospice offered Jean and those closest to her an opportunity to gather and share their love without distraction. Memorial Gathering at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W. Janesville Rd., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9-11AM. Memorial service at 11AM. Special thanks to the cancer treatment teams at MD Anderson in Gilbert, AZ and Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI for their unflagging efforts to bring comfort to Jean and her family. In place of flowers, donations in Jean's name to , and Hales Corners Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
