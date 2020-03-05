Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Christ the King Church in Delafield
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Delafield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Meyer


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Meyer Notice
Jean Meyer

Jean Meyer, age 81, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1938 to Clyde and Ruth (Gregory) Ziebell in Milwaukee.

Jean is survived by her children, Linda (David) Rouse, Lee (Candy) Meyer, Lesa (David) Sallmann, Jennifer (Mike, fiancé) Schick; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy (Larry) Beyer, who were special to Jean; and her nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and sister, Nancy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Christ the King Church in Delafield, with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cake and coffee will follow the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's name may be made to the Children's Hospital Cancer Center.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline