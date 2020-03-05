|
|
Jean Meyer
Jean Meyer, age 81, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1938 to Clyde and Ruth (Gregory) Ziebell in Milwaukee.
Jean is survived by her children, Linda (David) Rouse, Lee (Candy) Meyer, Lesa (David) Sallmann, Jennifer (Mike, fiancé) Schick; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy (Larry) Beyer, who were special to Jean; and her nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and sister, Nancy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Christ the King Church in Delafield, with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cake and coffee will follow the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's name may be made to the Children's Hospital Cancer Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020