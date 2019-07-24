Services
Modjeska, Nannette Jean Born into eternal life July 22, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her beloved husband Ralph of 56 years, loving children Edward (Connie) Modjeska, Amy (Frank) Lange and Michael (Carolyn) Modjeska and cherished grandchildren Brayden, Ashton, Jacob, Katelyn and Monica. She is also survived by her mother Marcella (the late Herbert) Ikeler, her brothers Gene (Phyllis), Steve (Diann) and Alan (Joan), other relatives and friends. Nannette was the past president of the Sussex Lioness Club and was an active church member and volunteer. She had many creative talents, including singing, art, sewing and winning chili competitions. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, July 27 from 1:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Bread of Life Church, 214 Grove St., Dousman.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
