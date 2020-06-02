Jean PagelMenomonee Falls - ( Nee Paulus )Died peacefully on May 31st 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Ken Pagel. Loving mother of Patti (Henry) Krauss and James (Jennifer) Pagel. Proud grandma of Timothy (Lindsey) Krauss, Robert (Katharine) Krauss, Kate Geisberger, and Megan (Steve) Lopez, Jordan and Joshua Pagel, and 6 great-grandchildren. Jean is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Jean will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. As per her wishes services will be private.