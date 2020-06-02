Jean Pagel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Pagel

Menomonee Falls - ( Nee Paulus )

Died peacefully on May 31st 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Ken Pagel. Loving mother of Patti (Henry) Krauss and James (Jennifer) Pagel. Proud grandma of Timothy (Lindsey) Krauss, Robert (Katharine) Krauss, Kate Geisberger, and Megan (Steve) Lopez, Jordan and Joshua Pagel, and 6 great-grandchildren. Jean is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Jean will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. As per her wishes services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved