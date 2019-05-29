|
Peckham, Jean (Nee Ross) A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, died May 17th at the age of 90. She grew up in Madison where she loved dancing and being a part of an active family of nine. She married, and was a devoted mother to 5 sons, living in Glendale on the Milwaukee River. She attended Holy Redeemer School and Edgewood High School and UW iMadison. She later obtained her real estate license, practicing in Three Lakes where the family had a second home. A longtime parishioner of St Monica's Church in Whitefish Bay, she enjoyed playing at the guitar masses for years. She enjoyed painting and gardening and was physically active into her 80s, even ice skating at age 75. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Adeline Ross, 6 siblings, son James Peckham, and ex-husband Phil. She is survived by Peckham sons Timothy (Darcy) of Sisters, OR, Daniel of NY, David (Mark) of Milwaukee, and Steven (Paula) of Seneca, SC, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Niece Jill (Seyoum) Mengesha of Milwaukee helped care for her devotedly. A memorial service will be held August 31, 2019. Memorials may be made to the or the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019