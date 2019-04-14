Resources
Zipperer, Jean Phyllis Jean Phyllis Zipperer, 90, passed away on April 8, 2019 from injuries due to a car accident on February 22, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1929 to Robert A. Deschneau and Laura J. Hanson in Kenosha, WI. Jean lived in New Berlin and Wauwatosa, WI for over 50 years before moving to Casa Grande, Arizona in 2015. Jean is survived by her son: John A. Zipperer of Casa Grande, AZ; her sister: Cheryl Enders (Craig) of Casa Grande; her nieces: Lindsay Schuster (John) and Courtney Enders; her great nieces and great nephew: Jorja, Jade, and Jaxx Schuster, all of Apache Junction, AZ and her sisters-in-law, Marge Trinko of Minocqua, WI and Judy (Neil) Deschneau of Kenosha, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband: Clement Zipperer, her siblings, Robert Deschneau, Jr. and Neil Deschneau; and her parents. Memorial services were held on April 12th at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande. Jean and her family attended St. Therese Parish in Milwaukee, WI. J. Warren Funeral Services handled arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
