Jean R. Sinclair Notice
Sinclair, Jean R. (Nee Rabehl) A longtime Waukesha resident died on Feb. 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Neenah, WI on Sept. 1, 1927 the daughter of Alvin and Amanda (nee Franzke) Rabehl. Jean graduated from Carroll College and received a master's degree in Christian education from Vanderbilt University. She worked as Director of Christian Education and then worked as a social worker for Waukesha County Human Services. Jean is survived by three children; Dr. Stephen Sinclair of Waukesha, Susan (Kurt) Guenther of Waukesha and Elizabeth Sinclair of Waukesha, grandchildren, Dr. Andrew (Dani Westphal), Ashley Scrima and Elizabeth Scrima and lifelong friend, Roberta Mundschau. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Sinclair. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Sat., March 2nd from 1PM until the time of her memorial service at 2PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
