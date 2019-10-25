|
Jean (Jeanne) Ruth (nee Urich) Gifford
Gifford, Jean (Jeanne) Ruth (nee Urich), born August 3, 1923, in Toledo OH, died October 7, 2019, and is now with her beloved husband, John, and loving son, Jay.
Survived by daughters Martha (John Maynard), Elizabeth (Gary Cartwright), Laura (Mick Mitchell), and Jennie Coleman, grandchildren Jack (Kelli), Michael, Benjamin (Julie), Joseph (Amy), Katherine (Josh), William, Ryan (Ryanna), and Marisa, and great grandchildren Claire, Violet, Millie, Wyatt, Elijah, Owen, Alex, James, Jacob, and Athena. Also survived by brother Bud Urich, sister-in-law Jan Urich, daughter-in-law Vicky (Dave) DeDecker, nieces Susan St. James-Jarvis (Bill Jarvis) and Janal Urich (Andrea Radmilovich), nephew Peter (Linnea) Elliott, and many other nieces and nephews, and loved and mourned by many dear friends.
Jean lived an intentional life of Christianity; her spiritual home since 1960 was the Elm Grove Community United Methodist Church. Jean served her family, her community, and her church through decades of volunteer work, from the nurse's office at Pilgrim Park JHS, FISH, to Meals on Wheels, and more. Until two weeks before her death, she helped her fellow assisted living residents, who were unable, to complete their weekly menus. She was known for her smile and her kindness.
Jean and John created a family filled with many joyful years in a loving home, summer vacations filled with camping and hiking adventures, and holiday and family gatherings throughout 57 years in their Westchester neighborhood house in Brookfield, then in The Bistro at The Village at Manor Park.
Her family gives special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Village at Manor Park, both in Wesley Park and Palmer House, for their years of caring concern. Thanks also to VITAS Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charities of your choice. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:30pm, at the chapel at The Village at Manor Park, 3023 S 84th St West Allis WI 53227. Reception to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6, 2019