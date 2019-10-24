Services
Jean Skelding

Jean Skelding Notice
Jean Skelding

Waukesha - Wednesday, October 24, 2019 , age 94 years. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Gerald "Jerry" Skelding. Loving mother of Janet (Charles) Randolph and the late Kathy Rosiak. Mother-in-law of Rick (Jean) Rosiak. Dear grandma of Todd (Liza Davis) Rosiak, Tracy (Mike) Grabek, Troy (Kathy) Cobb, Shaundra Randolph. Great-grandma of Evan, Kaylen, Kamryn and Callaway. Jean is also preceeded in death by her parents Harry and Janet "Jessie" Miller. Also survived by other family and friends.

Jean was a special education teacher for many years for the Milwaukee Public Schools. A special thank you to Betsy Schweitzer, Donna Kirschling and Tim and Abbie Wallschlaeger. No services will be held. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
