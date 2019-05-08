|
Lowrey, Jean T. Lowrey, Jean T. Died peacefully May 4, 2019, at the age of 94.She was a resident of Glendale, and a former longtime resident of Bristol, CT. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lowrey. Loving mother of Fr. Robert Lowrey, O.M.V., Boston, and James (Ann) Lowrey, Whitefish Bay.Proud grandmother of Erin Lowrey, Bay View.Dear sister of Richard (Lorraine) O'Donnell, Simsbury CT. Jean was born March 17, 1925, in Waterbury, CT. She had a long life of endless activity, including extensive travel and working with the Catholic Church, as well as a long list of close friends.She was always ready for the next event in life, whatever it might be. A Memorial Service will be held at the Feerick Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.with a reception to follow.Interment will be private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019