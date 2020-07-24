1/
Jean Wifler Steiner
Jean Wifler Steiner

Plymouth - (Nee Porth) age 92, Plymouth, died July 21, 2020. Jean was born in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Percival J. and Lucile (Grede) Porth. She attended St. Sebastian Grade School, graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1945 and Marquette University in 1948. Survived by 5 children; 1 daughter-in-law; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Celebration of Jean's life will be held Tuesday (July 28, 2020) from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Due to the Covid-19 virus, masks will be worn and not all family members may be present. Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1317 State Road 67, Plymouth, WI, 53073. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
