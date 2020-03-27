|
Jean Witczak
Eagle - In loving memory of Jean S. Witczak of Eagle, WI passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 88 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Jean is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Liliane, his only son Jean-Jacques "JJ" (Monica) Witczak, step grandfather of Christopher and Karl, great grandpa of Mia, and cousins Arlette Hickman and Raymond Januszewski; Brother-in-law of Stanlislas (Mimi), uncle of Valeria and Aurore (Aude), brother in law of Therese and her children, cousin of Lilianne Degrotte, her son Phillippe (Caroline), Nadia (Guy) Tavernier and children, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews in France. Jean was born in France, and humbly served in the French Army where he was on the Armed Forces soccer team champions 2 years running. He arrived in the USA in 1961 and worked as a specialty welder, then became a restaurateur for 43 years.
Jean was an avid sports fan of all Milwaukee teams, especially loved the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and US and European soccer teams also supported local teams. Heartfelt THANKS to the staff at ProHealth Home Care, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Linden Grove Mukwonago, Alden Estates of Jefferson, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Jean. A very special thank you to the entire staff at Rainbow Restaurant of New Berlin for their support throughout this time. A Celebration of Jean's life planned for April will be rescheduled to a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the American Parkinson Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org/ or Wisconsin https://www.alz.org/wi
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2020