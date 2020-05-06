Jeane Satola
Age 95, of Brookfield, passed away on May 1, 2020. Survived by daughter Nancy L. Satola, son David Satola (Sue Pleming), granddaughters Mary Satola, Catherine Satola, Nancy I. Satola and grandsons Alexander Satola and Oliver Satola. Further survived by AFS daughter Carmenika Jayamaha of Sri Lanka. Preceded in death by husband Edward L. Satola, son Dennis Satola and brother John McElroy.
Jeane (nee McElroy) was born in Neenah, Wi and graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Kimberly High School. She earned a B.A. in Social Work from UW-Madison and later a certificate in Education from UW Milwaukee. Ever a proud Badger, Jeane was a life-time member of the Memorial Union and the Alumni Association. Jeane met her beloved Ed in the UW Union's Rathskeller where she worked as a student. Ed was stationed at Truax Field in Madison with the Army Air Corps. They were married in Sioux City, Iowa in 1945. The family moved from Milwaukee to Brookfield in 1964. Jeane was a substitute teacher in the Elmbrook School District. Jeane had a life-long love of music - including singing in church choirs at Grace, Apostle, and Brookfield Presbyterian churches. She also sang with Milwaukee's Bel Canto Chorus. As a member of Eastern Star, Jeane was often a soloist for special occasions. Jeane enjoyed antiques and her time in the Questers organization. Jeane's passion was genealogy. Her work led her to becoming a member of the DAR. Looking into her Scottish/Irish roots gave her the opportunity to travel to the Emerald Isle on more than one occasion. She created Jeane's Genealogy Tours that took groups to Salt Lake City. The Wisconsin Historical Library was one of her favorite research haunts. Itineraries for family summer vacations often included countless county courthouses across the eastern United States. Her first trip overseas was to research and meet members of Ed's family in Poland. She also met pen pals in the Netherlands and England as part of the trip. When she wasn't traveling or planning her next trip you might find Jeane volunteering at Folk Fair, Polish Fest or Irish Fest. An avid reader, renown letter writer and coupon clipper, Jeane loved her Coca-Cola and her family.
A memorial service will be held when family and friends are able to safely gather. The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 20, 2020.