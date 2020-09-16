1/
Jeanette A. Bailen
{ "" }
Jeanette A. Bailen

Milwaukee - (Nee Spantikow) Born to eternal life on Monday, September 14, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Raymond for 57 years. Loving mother of Barbara White, Joe (Mary) Bailen, Ron (Yvonne) Bailen, Sandy (Mark) Klugiewicz. Dear Grandma of 10 and Great-Grandma of 8 and Great-Great Grandma of 3. Also survived by a sister Mary Jane Larsen and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jeanette is preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11AM at ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale) followed buy interment service at ST. LOUIS CHURCH CEMETERY (13207 County Rd. G Caledonia).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH
SEP
18
Interment
ST. LOUIS CHURCH CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
