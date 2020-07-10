1/
Jeanette A. Schwandt
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette A. Schwandt

(nee Strietzel) - Born December 28,1923. Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 96. Loving wife of Glenn Schwandt and cherished mother of Carol Schwandt and Mary Hammetter. Beloved daughter of Oscar H. Strietzel and Emma F. Reuter. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her daughter Mary and siblings: Marion, Lucille, Robert, Joseph, James and Donald. She is a treasured grandmother to Robert Hammetter, Thomas Hammetter, Katherine Bell and Michelle Rodemer with twelve great grandkids who adored her.

Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Church, 3970 N 92nd St, Milwaukee, Monday, July 20, 10-11AM. Mass at 11AM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved