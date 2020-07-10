Jeanette A. Schwandt(nee Strietzel) - Born December 28,1923. Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 96. Loving wife of Glenn Schwandt and cherished mother of Carol Schwandt and Mary Hammetter. Beloved daughter of Oscar H. Strietzel and Emma F. Reuter. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her daughter Mary and siblings: Marion, Lucille, Robert, Joseph, James and Donald. She is a treasured grandmother to Robert Hammetter, Thomas Hammetter, Katherine Bell and Michelle Rodemer with twelve great grandkids who adored her.Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Church, 3970 N 92nd St, Milwaukee, Monday, July 20, 10-11AM. Mass at 11AM.