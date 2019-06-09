|
|
Gottschalk, Jeanette (Jan) Jan passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 96. She and her twin sister were born March 8, 1923 in Stevens Point, Wi., daughter of Nick and Gladys Rouskey. Her family moved to Ashland, Wi. She is survived by her daughters Jordis Jacobs (William), Ardis Gottschalk (Joel Puleo) and Erica Gottschalk. She is also survived by her twin sister Jeanne, brother Nick, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and her faithful cat Bunny. Jan graduated from Radiologic Technology school in Chicago where she met the love of her life Charles. They were married in 1945 and spent 72 happy years together before the passing of Charles in 2017. Jan worked as an Xray tech until the age of 86. She was recognized by the Wisconsin Society of Radiologic Technologists as the longest working tech in Wisconsin and a great credit to her profession. She mainly worked in clinics, the last being Medical Associates. Jan was full of life and deeply loved her family. Her hands were never idle. She was known as Gramma Cookie because of her baking skills, especially her apple pie, peanut brittle and oatmeal cookies. Her cookie Jar was always full of home-baked goodies. Jan was an avid knitter and loved making cross-stitch gifts for others. She especially loved classical music and opera which instilled a great love for the arts In her family. She taught herself to play piano and had a lovely singing voice. Jan was devoted to her family and friends. Her daughters kidded her of loving her cats more than them, which was definitely not true. Her kindness and compassion for others will never be forgotten by all who knew her. She was simply The Best! A memorial service will be held on June 15th at 2PM at the 1st Unitarian Society 1342 N. Astor St, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to 1st Unitarian Society or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019