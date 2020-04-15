|
Jeanette "Jean" H. Laczniak
Milwaukee - Passed safely and peacefully home to the Lord on April 13th, 2020 at age 95, reuniting with her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond. She is survived by son Gene (Monica) Laczniak and daughter Patricia (Steve) Gardner. Jean was the proud Grandma of Karleen (Mike) Skowronski, Kurt (Dawn) Klosowski, and Andrew and Stephen Laczniak, and also "Busia" to great-grandchildren Anna and Ben Skowronski and Grayson and Ava Klosowski. She is further survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews plus other good friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Walter Stachowicz, along with so many cherished relatives and friends.
Much of Jeanette's youth occurred during the Great Depression and, as a child, she recalled accompanying her Father to Jones Island in the Milwaukee Harbor where he earned extra money helping dry fishing nets during those hardscrabble times. Later, like many young women during the World War II era, she worked 'on the home-front' in the manufacture of military supplies at Perfex. Jeanette grew up in the heart of Milwaukee's Polish Southside, a short walking distance of the Basilica of St Josaphat, where she was a lifelong parishioner and charter member of their Foundation, being baptized, confirmed, and married, as well celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary there.
She relished the many chapters of her life—as the wife of Marine Corps veteran Raymond, as home-maker and mother, socializing with Ray's loving, extended family, as a 'snowbird' retiree for 22 wonderful seasons in Mesa, Arizona, and finally, as a resident of the Polonaise at Wilson Commons. Special thanks are extended to exceptional friends Fran J, and Pete and Judy G. as well as the loving staff and caregivers at Wilson Commons, the Highlands of Newcastle Pl, the Lawlis Horizon Hospice, and to her long-time physician, Dr. V. Rao and assistant Lynette.
Due to Covid-19 social restrictions, burial will be private; a memorial service and remembrance of Jeanette's life will be held at a later time. Tributes, if desired, may be made to the Basilica of St. Josaphat Foundation or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020