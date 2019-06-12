|
|
Bryant, Jeanette Iris Our beloved Jeanette Iris Bryant, affectionately known as "Sweetie", passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband Cleveland Bryant Sr., she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, dedicated educator, and community activist. Her love, strength and courage were immeasurable. Sweetie will truly be missed by her many family, friends, and Church members. Memorial services will be held on Sat., June 15th, 2019 at 12:30pm at New Dawn Worship Center located at 3276 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019