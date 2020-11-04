Jeanette L. Gugler
Waukesha - Found peace November 3, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by her brother Brian (Denise Dyer) Gugler; sister Diane (Mark) Ebert; 4 nieces, a grandnephew, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clark and Donna Gugler, infant brother Matthew and niece, Adrienne Ebert. Visitation Sat., Nov. 7th from 9 AM until the 11 AM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at Lyona United Methodist Cemetery in Lyona, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to First United Methodist Church Foundation, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Face masks are required. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com