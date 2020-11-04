1/1
Jeanette L. Gugler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette L. Gugler

Waukesha - Found peace November 3, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by her brother Brian (Denise Dyer) Gugler; sister Diane (Mark) Ebert; 4 nieces, a grandnephew, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clark and Donna Gugler, infant brother Matthew and niece, Adrienne Ebert. Visitation Sat., Nov. 7th from 9 AM until the 11 AM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at Lyona United Methodist Cemetery in Lyona, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to First United Methodist Church Foundation, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Face masks are required. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved