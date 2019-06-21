Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Besch, Jeanette M. "Jeannie" (Nee Bombich) Entered God's loving arms on June 19, 2019. Age 79. Beloved wife of Henry "Jr.". Loving mother of Daniel (Denise) Gehrke, Debra Harkness and Kris Knitter. Grandmother of Jeromy, Anthony, Craig, and the late Samantha. Great grandmother of Madison, Alexis, and Cooper. Sister of Liz (the late David) Kieliszewski, Karen (John)Krolski, Bonnie (Ken) Narlow, and Nancy Bombich. Special Aunt of Michelle (Brian). Supported by her friend Rose (Dennis) Pesavento. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at Max Sass, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, on Saturday, June 22, 9 AM- 11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the family. BINGO!!

