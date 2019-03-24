Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Kroening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette M. Kroening

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeanette M. Kroening Notice
Kroening, Jeanette M. (Nee Troller) age 96, of Hartford, WI passed away on March 21, 2019. Wife of the late Victor Kroening. She is survived by her children, Linda Kroening of Maryland and Keith (Jodi) Kroening of California. She is further survived by a niece, Pamela (Bill) Gardner, nephews Mark (Judy) Zimmerman and Frank Priesgen, and many dear friends. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now