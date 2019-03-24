|
Kroening, Jeanette M. (Nee Troller) age 96, of Hartford, WI passed away on March 21, 2019. Wife of the late Victor Kroening. She is survived by her children, Linda Kroening of Maryland and Keith (Jodi) Kroening of California. She is further survived by a niece, Pamela (Bill) Gardner, nephews Mark (Judy) Zimmerman and Frank Priesgen, and many dear friends. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019