Jeanette M. Lopez
Jeanette M. Lopez

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life September 7, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Beloved wife of Melvin Mendez. Loving mother of Liam. Dear daughter of Edwin Sr. (Carmen) Lopez and Anjelica Nazario. Sister of Edwin Jr. (Maura) Lopez and Glorimar Lopez. Daughter-in-law of Miriam Rodriguez and Melvin Mendez. Sister-in-law of Jhovanska (Efrain) Mendez. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo Church 1424 W. Greenfield Ave. Visitation Thursday at the church 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 at Highland Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery office.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo Church
SEP
10
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo Church
SEP
11
Interment
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
