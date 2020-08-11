Jeanine E. FletcherGreenfield - (Nee Miller). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted wife of Tom for nearly 60 years. Best. Mom. Ever. to Catherine, the late Lynn and Daniel, Tim (Holli), and Maureen. Dog mom to Maely and the late Stormy. Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Florence Miller.Private family services. Jeanine will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery."Take my hand. Take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you."