Jeanne A. Bostad (nee Bukolt)
of Grafton, passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Private family services will be held for Jeanne. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Jeanne was born on January 27, 1930 in Steven's Point, WI. She is the daughter of the late Roman B. and the late Anne Marie (nee Omernick) Bukolt. Her grandfather, John J. Bukolt was the founder of Lullabye Furniture Company in Stevens Point, WI. Bukolt Park carries the family name. Jeanne Married the late Allen B. Bostad and was blessed with three children. Allen served as a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army, which allowed Jeanne and their children to travel all over the states and Japan. She was very proud to be a military wife. Jeanne and Allen filled their family's lives with wonderful memories of travel, music, faith and love, for which their children are very thankful for.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Robin J. (John) Bostad-Etzweiler and Heather K. (Mark) Olds-Petershack, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister, Bonnie N. Bukolt and daughter-in-law, Robin Bostad. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allen B., son, Kurt A., brother, Roman Bukolt and parents, Roman B. and Anne Marie Bukolt.
"Our forever love" Allen & Jeanne
of Grafton, passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Private family services will be held for Jeanne. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Jeanne was born on January 27, 1930 in Steven's Point, WI. She is the daughter of the late Roman B. and the late Anne Marie (nee Omernick) Bukolt. Her grandfather, John J. Bukolt was the founder of Lullabye Furniture Company in Stevens Point, WI. Bukolt Park carries the family name. Jeanne Married the late Allen B. Bostad and was blessed with three children. Allen served as a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army, which allowed Jeanne and their children to travel all over the states and Japan. She was very proud to be a military wife. Jeanne and Allen filled their family's lives with wonderful memories of travel, music, faith and love, for which their children are very thankful for.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Robin J. (John) Bostad-Etzweiler and Heather K. (Mark) Olds-Petershack, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister, Bonnie N. Bukolt and daughter-in-law, Robin Bostad. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allen B., son, Kurt A., brother, Roman Bukolt and parents, Roman B. and Anne Marie Bukolt.
"Our forever love" Allen & Jeanne
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.