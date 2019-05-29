Services
Jeanne A. Heinz

Jeanne A. Heinz Notice
Heinz, Jeanne A. (Nee Gleason) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 24th, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Gregory J. Heinz for 67 years. Dearest mom of Mike (Sandy), Patti, Jerry (Lynne), Mary (Vince) Faber, and Chrissy (Chris) Andersen. Proud grandma of Shannon (Chris), Jennifer (Andrew), Ashley, Emily (Oscar), Anna (Coty), and Jacob. Sister of Irish (Pat) O'Rourke and Lillian (the late Ronnie) Pollich. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Meta Gleason, and siblings June (George) and John. Also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 9:30am-10:45am at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 3160 S 63rd St, Milwaukee, followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Jeanne was a charter member of St. Gregory the Great Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
