Simon, Jeanne Arlene (Nee Greenlee) Of Waukesha, age 92, entered eternal life on April 14, 2019 at Avalon Square with her daughters at her side. Jeanne taught Home Economics at Horning Middle School and North High School for twenty years and retired in 1984. She is survived by her daughters Susan (Gary) Page and Cynthia (Lowell) Argue; and three grandsons Robert (Debra) Simon; Matthew (Stephanie) Lindstrom; Benjamin (Nicolette) Lindstrom; and four great-grandchildren Payton, Isabella, Brooklyn, and Olivia. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Gladys (nee McManners) Greenle; her husband of 63 years Robert G.; her son Robert E. (Bonnie); son-in-law Thomas Barbeau; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Delores and Edward Orsted. A private family service will be held. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019