Jeanne B. Friberg
(nee Hauge) Went home to be with the LORD January 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Richard for 56 years, loving mother of Daniel (Joy) Friberg, Rebekah (Dan) DuRocher, Deborah Friberg, Mark (Stephanie) Friberg, Timothy (Kim) Friberg and Ruth McGuire, proud grandma of 11 and great-grandma of 5. Further survived by her siblings Pat, Andy and Jim, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Betty, Sharon and Mary.
Jeanne had a strong faith in the LORD. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, bell choir and baking sweet breads to share with loved ones at Christmas.
Visitation Saturday, February 22 at OPEN DOOR BIBLE CHURCH, 3420 County Rd LL, Port Washington, WI 53074, from 10:00 AM until the time of Celebration of Life at NOON. At rest Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020