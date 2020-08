Jeanne C. Steinbrecher(nee Helmke)Welcomed into her Savior's loving arms on Friday, August 7, 2020 age 69 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Mark and her brother Steve Helmke. Loving mother of Jaime (Matthew) Drewitz. Proud grandma of Johanna and Elnora. Dear sister of Debbie (Tony) Sulko. Daughter-in-law of Don and Pat Steinbrecher. Sister-in -law of Rhonda Helmke. Also survived by godchildren, other relatives and friends.Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 am to 1:00 pm, Funeral Service 1:00 pm at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, S. 66 W. 14325 Janesville Rd, Muskego.