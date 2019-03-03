|
|
Rapp, Jeanne E. (Nee Wendlandt) age 86 of Slinger, passed away February 25th. Daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth (nee Hoff); wife of the late Bernard; mother of Naomi (James) Evenson, Rachel (David) Zarling, Martha (Michael) Vieth, Sarah (James) Zarling, Leah (Michael) Klein, and Miriam (James) Dais; grandma of 16 and great-grandma of 6. Funeral service Sunday, Mar. 17th at 3PM at St. Paul Luth. Church (799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger, WI 53086). Visitation 1-2:45PM . Memorials to Alpha Life Resource Center, 313 E. Main St. Watertown, WI 53094.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019