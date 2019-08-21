Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:15 PM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd.
Cedarburg, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
Jeanne Elbe Notice
Elbe, Jeanne (Nee Boak) of Town Cedarburg. August 15, 2019 age 81 yrs. Beloved wife of Dan. Loving mother of Jeff (Deb), Mari-Kay (Pete) Buchholz, Ted (Barb), Lisa Elbe, Christopher (Tracey), & Laura (Kevin) Kuerschner. Preceded in death by son Dan Robert. Further survived by 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday August 23, 5:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Visitation at the church on Friday from 2:30 - 5:15 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Life of Hope Project West Bend, or Elevate Inc. Jackson, appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
