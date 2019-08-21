|
Elbe, Jeanne (Nee Boak) of Town Cedarburg. August 15, 2019 age 81 yrs. Beloved wife of Dan. Loving mother of Jeff (Deb), Mari-Kay (Pete) Buchholz, Ted (Barb), Lisa Elbe, Christopher (Tracey), & Laura (Kevin) Kuerschner. Preceded in death by son Dan Robert. Further survived by 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday August 23, 5:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Visitation at the church on Friday from 2:30 - 5:15 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Life of Hope Project West Bend, or Elevate Inc. Jackson, appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019