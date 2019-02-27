Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Moldenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Ellen Moldenhauer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Ellen Moldenhauer Notice
Moldenhauer, Jeanne Ellen Joined the Lord on Feb. 24, 2019. Age 69 years. Loving sister of Judy (Rev. Joel) Frank, Barb (the late David) Simpson, and Richard Moldenhauer. Dear aunt of Suzi (Terry) Smith and their son Davis Smith, Thomas (Nekaya) Simpson and their children Olivia and Evan Simpson, Jennifer (Geron) Brown and their children, Joshua, Caleb, and Hannah Brown, Jeff (Jami) Frank and their children, Lauren, Katelyn, and Cameron Frank, and Jill (Andy) Masek and their son Jackson Masek. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jeanne was a teacher for over 45 years with 36 of them being at Bethlehem Lutheran in Menomonee Falls. Visitation for Jeanne will be held Sat. March 2 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls from 1 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethlehem Church or School are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now