Moldenhauer, Jeanne Ellen Joined the Lord on Feb. 24, 2019. Age 69 years. Loving sister of Judy (Rev. Joel) Frank, Barb (the late David) Simpson, and Richard Moldenhauer. Dear aunt of Suzi (Terry) Smith and their son Davis Smith, Thomas (Nekaya) Simpson and their children Olivia and Evan Simpson, Jennifer (Geron) Brown and their children, Joshua, Caleb, and Hannah Brown, Jeff (Jami) Frank and their children, Lauren, Katelyn, and Cameron Frank, and Jill (Andy) Masek and their son Jackson Masek. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jeanne was a teacher for over 45 years with 36 of them being at Bethlehem Lutheran in Menomonee Falls. Visitation for Jeanne will be held Sat. March 2 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls from 1 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethlehem Church or School are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019