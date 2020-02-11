Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
N1271 Minnie Lane
Campbellsport (Hwy 67 in Ashford), WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Martin Catholic Church
N1271 Minnie Lane
Campbellsport (Hwy 67 in Ashford), WI
Jeanne Jaeger


1935 - 2020
Jeanne Jaeger Notice
Jeanne Jaeger

Lomira - Jeanne Jaeger (nee Merkt), age 85 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020.

Daughter of Joseph C. and Myrtle Merkt (nee Pope). Wife of Jerome A. "Bud" Jaeger.

Visitation Sat. Feb. 15 from 9:00 am to 11:45 am at St. Martin Catholic Church, N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport (Hwy 67 in Ashford). Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment at St. Martin Cemetery following Mass.

For online condolences visit myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
