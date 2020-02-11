|
Jeanne Jaeger
Lomira - Jeanne Jaeger (nee Merkt), age 85 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020.
Daughter of Joseph C. and Myrtle Merkt (nee Pope). Wife of Jerome A. "Bud" Jaeger.
Visitation Sat. Feb. 15 from 9:00 am to 11:45 am at St. Martin Catholic Church, N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport (Hwy 67 in Ashford). Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment at St. Martin Cemetery following Mass.
For online condolences visit myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020