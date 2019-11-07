|
Jeanne K. Hahn
(Nee Ebert) Born to Eternal Life on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving wife of the late Edward P. Hahn. Cherished mom of Kenneth P. (Gail) Hahn, Stephen T. (Denise) Hahn and Larry (Pam) Hahn. Dear grandma of Ashley Rohde, Daniel Hahn, Eric (Connie) Rohde, Nicole (Matt) Stadelman, Andy (Misty) Hahn, Gary (Amber) Hahn, Katie (Jim Bystrzycki) Hahn, Greg (Mary) Hahn and Kristin Hahn. Great-grandma of 7. Dear sister of Paul (Gigi) Ebert, Beverly (Bob) Pringey, the late Jim (Carol) Ebert and the late Diana Ebert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeanne was a longtime member and volunteer at St. Agnes Parish.
Visitation Monday, November 11 at St. Agnes Parish, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave, Butler from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Agnes Parish appreciated.
Special thank you to the staff at Ellen's Home for the care Jeanne has received over the past three years and to Preceptor Hospice for their caring guidance to Jeanne's entire family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019