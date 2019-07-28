|
Hare, Jeanne K. (Nee Merklein) 94 years old. July 24, 2019. Resident of Newcastle Place, Mequon. Born Sept. 21, 1924 to Alex and Laura Merklein. Devoted wife of the late Emmett, loving mother of Maureen Meyers (the late Jeffrey) and John (Paula) Hare. Grandmother of Brad (Lindsey) Meyers, and Lauren Meyers (Clayton Murray), Rebecca Hare and Olivia Hare. Great Grandmother of Elsa Murray, Emilia Meyers, Emmett Murray and Felix Meyers. Beloved sister of Richard (Karen) Merklein, the late Frank (Regina) Merklein, Joanne Thoorsell (the late Gene and Jack Wallace), and Jack (Judith) Merklein. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Newcastle Place, where Jeanne was an original resident in Independent Living, followed by Assisted Living, Memory Support and finally Skilled Nursing. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Dirk Steinert for his kindness, support and ever-engaging manner whenever treating Jeanne over the years, and also Horizon Hospice for the invaluable services they provide. Per Jeanne's wishes, there will be no services. She will be cremated and buried with Emmett at Wood National Cemetery. A memorial "party" will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019