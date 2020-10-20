1/
Jeanne L. Schulz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne L. Schulz

Jeanne L Schulz (nee Gruett) found peace Monday, October 12th with family at her side.

Beloved wife of David Schulz and her faithful little buddy 'Henry'.

Youngest child of Ronald (late) and Delcy Gruett.

Jeanne will be deeply missed by sisters (Susan & Carol), entire families Schulz, Gruett & Fay and friends.

She had an infectious smile, good sense of humor and made others feel special.

No services will be held per Jeanne request.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Brett Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved