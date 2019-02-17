|
Driscoll, Jeanne M. (Nee Nelson) Reunited with her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" and grandson Connor on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 age 85 years. Loving mother of Debbie (Don) Metzelfeld, Shane (Ruthann), Jeffrey (Melanie) and Kelly (Tom) Glatch. Proud grandma of Jessica, Michael (Amanda), Kati (Michael), Keara (Brandan), Olivia, Ben, Sean, Sarah and Caroline. Dear sister of Diane Horgan and the late Ron Nelson. Further survived by 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, February 20 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 3100 south 41st St. from 10-11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Jeanne was a member of Blessed Sacrament Christian Women and seniors and the Quarter Century Club at Marine Bank. If so desired, memorials to the Foundation for Madison Public Schools "Connor Driscoll Memorial Scholarship" or Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019