Jeanne M. Gries
1923 - 2020
Jeanne M. Gries

Milwaukee - Entered Eternal Life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Ashland, WI the daughter of the late Nick and Gladys Rouskey. Beloved wife of the late Clifford L. Gries. Loving mother of Richard (Sharon) Gries, Ralph (Christine) Gries and Nikki-Diane Amborn. Dear sister of Nick (Judy) Rouskey. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Karen, Ulysses, Sara, Clifford, Samantha and Clayton; great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Amanda, Jeremy, Jonathan, Ainsley, Anika and Logan; great-great-grandmother of Azarias and Athena. Preceded in death by her twin sister, Jeanette "Jan" (Charles) Gottschalk and siblings, Helen, Dorothy "Dot", George and Christopher "Chris". Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.

Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Memorial Service will be held in Spring of 2021, please watch the funeral home website for date and times. Inurnment will be private for the family. Memorials in Jeanne's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
