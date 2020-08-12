Jeanne M. HassPassed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Born February 14, 1933 in Merricourt, ND. She joins her beloved husband of 63 years Walter K. Hass Sr., her daughter Jan Hass, brothers Jimmie and Dennis and her parents Arthur and Rose. Lovingly survived by her children; Debbra (Dave) Grycowski, Michelle (Dwayne) Miller, Walter "Kenny" (Janet) Hass Jr. and Kerry (Rachel) Hass. Also survived by her loving sister Kathleen Holms, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends.The family wishes to thank Jeanne's caretakers Amanda and Sam Jaqua. Jeanne was an animal lover her whole life. Growing up on her grandpa and grandma's farm in LaMoure, ND she loved riding horses. Throughout her adult life she always had a dog or 2, cats, birds, rabbits, ferrets and turtles. She is survived by her 3 loving pets who have already found new homes. Visitation at Forest Hill Cemetery Chapel (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek) on Saturday, August 15 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM with a graveside service at 1:30 PM.