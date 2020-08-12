1/1
Jeanne M. Hass
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Hass

Passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Born February 14, 1933 in Merricourt, ND. She joins her beloved husband of 63 years Walter K. Hass Sr., her daughter Jan Hass, brothers Jimmie and Dennis and her parents Arthur and Rose. Lovingly survived by her children; Debbra (Dave) Grycowski, Michelle (Dwayne) Miller, Walter "Kenny" (Janet) Hass Jr. and Kerry (Rachel) Hass. Also survived by her loving sister Kathleen Holms, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank Jeanne's caretakers Amanda and Sam Jaqua. Jeanne was an animal lover her whole life. Growing up on her grandpa and grandma's farm in LaMoure, ND she loved riding horses. Throughout her adult life she always had a dog or 2, cats, birds, rabbits, ferrets and turtles. She is survived by her 3 loving pets who have already found new homes. Visitation at Forest Hill Cemetery Chapel (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek) on Saturday, August 15 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM with a graveside service at 1:30 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
4147624446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hill Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved