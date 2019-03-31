Services
Kohler, Jeanne M. (Nee Verette) Passed into Eternal Life and reunited with her husband, Thomas Kohler on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Age 76. Loving mother of Jeff (Janell) Kohler, Jerry (Lori) Kohler, David (Terry) Kohler, Lori Kobs, and Kim Fuller. Proud grandma of 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Thomas (Bonnie) Verette. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Hunter and her sisters, Nancy Kohler and Patricia Wuerl. Visitation at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH 8200 W. DENVER AVE. MILWAUKEE, WI on Thursday, April 4 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park. Jeanne treasured her family. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends. "Much Love"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
