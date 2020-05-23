Jeanne Marie Lowry
Jeanne Marie Lowry

Wauwatosa - Jeanne Lowry (nee Peppey) passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was 69 years old.

Devoted mother to Jeremy Lowry, Josie Lowry, and Liam (Melissa) Lowry. Adoring grandmother of Jacob Lowry and Adeline Lowry. Loving sister to William (Lynn), Robert (Darryl Kitagawa), Claudia (Michael Farnsworth), Christopher (Brooke) and Katherine (Christopher Loss) and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband of 47 years, Steve Lowry. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Patricia Peppey, her brother William, her parents-in-law Mosely and Sylvia Lowry, and her brother-in-law Dr. Pat (Cindy) Lowry.

Jeanne dedicated her life to compassionate service. She worked for most of her career as a nurse in the service of the homeless at the Red Cross of Greater Milwaukee and Community Advocates, for which she received national recognition. She taught at Alverno College and the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Jeanne volunteered with countless organizations in her life, most recently including the Buddhist Peace Fellowship, Guest House and Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach. Together with Steve, she founded the Gathering Water Sanga at First Unitarian Society in Milwaukee and served as a Buddhist chaplain to prisoners. She served on the boards of several nonprofit and religious organizations.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future when gathering can be done safely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to:

The Guest House of Milwaukee

Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach

Milwaukee Mindfulness Practice Center






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
