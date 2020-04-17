Services
Jeanne Brill
Jeanne Mary Brill


1932 - 2020
Jeanne Mary Brill Notice
Jeanne Mary Brill

(nee McCarthy) Died peacefully on April 16, 2020 at 88 years. Preceded in death by her husband Tom and her beloved son Michael. Survived by her children Jim (Chris), Jack (Cindy), Meg, Steve (Susie), Mary Kate, Kathy (Geoff), and Patrick (Cheryl) Brill. Loving grandmother to Andy, Shannon, Hunter, Finn, Stephanie, Dana, Keenan, Cooper, Jenna, Charlie, and Colin. Great-grandmother to Parker Rose, and Nova. Sister to Mo Quinlevan and Margie Rice. Dear, dear friend of Connie Reilly. Further survived by other loving relatives and many friends.

Jeanne lived in Shorewood her entire life and was a devoted member of St. Robert's Church. We are all going to miss her sweet smile. She gave her heart to those she loved and to others she found in need of nurturing.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Robert Catholic School.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
