Jeanne P. Cramer
Jeanne P. Cramer

West Bend - Jeanne P. Cramer (5/26/32 - 11/28/20)

Jeanne passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband, Curt, and three daughters Susan (Jon) Nolan, Ginny (Tom) Traub, and Martha (Lex) Huberts.

Survived by her brother Bill (Sandy) Priebe, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Eleanor Priebe and sister Martha Anderson.

Jeanne was born and raised in Evanston and Wilmette, IL. She graduated from DePauw University, and worked at Marshall Field's in Chicago and Wauwatosa.

She loved volunteering, gardening, and traveling.

For those who wish to honor Jeanne's legacy, donations can be made to Silverado North Shore or the Flower and Garden Club of Hartford. For further information, the Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
