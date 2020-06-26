Jeanne Paegelow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Paegelow

Germantown - (nee Mindt) age 70, June 21, 2020. Loving wife of Jim. Dear mother of Terry (Cindy) Paegelow, Tammy (Mark) Kasten and Tracy (Adam) Maumee and proud grandma of Jacob, Chelsea and Kaitlyn Kasten. Further survived by 8 siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church are appreciated. The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
N168 W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-4993
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved