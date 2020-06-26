Jeanne Paegelow
Germantown - (nee Mindt) age 70, June 21, 2020. Loving wife of Jim. Dear mother of Terry (Cindy) Paegelow, Tammy (Mark) Kasten and Tracy (Adam) Maumee and proud grandma of Jacob, Chelsea and Kaitlyn Kasten. Further survived by 8 siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church are appreciated. The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.