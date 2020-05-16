Jeanne V. James
Menomonee Falls - Jeanne Volkmann James, age 93, passed peacefully early Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 at Dickson Hollow in Menomonee Falls, WI. She was born on October 20, 1926 to Walter and Louise Volkmann in Kankakee, IL. Jeanne married Robert (Bob) James, also from Kankakee. They moved to Shorewood, WI in 1953 where the couple raised four children, all graduates of Shorewood High School.
Before retirement, Jeanne was employed at Columbia Hospital for 10 years. Her passion was studying psychology and why people behave the way they do. Unlike most in her generation, Jeanne had progressive values and principles, and she enjoyed discussing these issues. She was kind, supportive, generous, self-reliant, and could be very funny at the most unexpected times. She was especially proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought her much joy, especially via video chats. However, personally, she was most proud of the fact that after a lifetime of questioning, she was happy with who she was - the woman she had become.
Jeanne is survived by her four children: Linda James, Seattle, WA; Tom James, Fremont, OH; Julie Young, Clyde, OH; and Amy Wexler (Steve), Menomonee Falls, WI; nine grandchildren (Molly, Eli, Katie, Stephen, Noel, Hannah, Naomi, Becky and Scott); and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Barbara Smith, Florence Kuester, Venita Thomas, and her brother Wally Volkmann.
A private celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date when travel is possible and safe. The family would like to thank the staff at Dickson Hollow and the entire hospice staff at Season's (especially Becky and Natalie) for their wonderful care of Jeanne over the past five months.
Please send memorial gifts in Jeanne's name to Feeding America (feedingamerica.org/official/donate-now)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.