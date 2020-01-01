Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Assumption Church
1525 S. 71st St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Assumption Church
1525 S. 71st St
Dr. Jeannette Edith Schaefer

Dr. Jeannette Edith Schaefer Notice
Dr. Jeannette Edith Schaefer PhD

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 29, 2019, age 90 years. Survived by Alfred (Sharon) Heyer, Mary Ann Starrett and other relatives and friends. Jeannette received bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees from Marquette University and a masters from St. Francis Seminary. Retired Director of the Milwaukee Medical Complex School of Nursing. She embraced life and loved Clydesdales, state fair and silly jokes. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Holy Assumption Church (1525 S. 71st St.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Assumption Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020
