Dr. Jeannette Edith Schaefer PhD
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 29, 2019, age 90 years. Survived by Alfred (Sharon) Heyer, Mary Ann Starrett and other relatives and friends. Jeannette received bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees from Marquette University and a masters from St. Francis Seminary. Retired Director of the Milwaukee Medical Complex School of Nursing. She embraced life and loved Clydesdales, state fair and silly jokes. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Holy Assumption Church (1525 S. 71st St.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Assumption Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020