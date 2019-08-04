|
Corrao, Jeannette Francesca Rosaria (Nee Ragusa) Born to Eternal Life July 30, 2019, age 88. Beloved Wife of 62 years to Anthony. Devoted Mom of James (Jocelyn), Anne, and the late Mary Haynes. Cherished Nana of Laura (Trevor) Nichol, Karen (Michael) Sharkey, and Abby. Dear Great-grandma of Hezekiah. Survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Weds. August 7, 2019, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, WI from 11 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019